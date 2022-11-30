AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

New Delhi, November 30
The Delhi Police have filed a case against Aam Aadmi Party's MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh under the Arms Act for allegedly flaunting a pistol, an official said.
A video has gone viral allegedly showing Singh, wearing a yellow T-shirt, waving a pistol while dancing with some people, police said, adding that they have registered a case in connection with the incident.
Taking suo moto cognizance of the viral video, a case under the Arms Act has been registered against Singh on Tuesday and further investigation is under way, the police official said.
Singh is Aam Aadmi Party's MCD election candidate who has been fielded from Swaroop Nagar.
The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.
