AAP's Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

New Delhi, May 25
AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was on Thursday admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness, the party said.
Jain has been lodged in prison since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering case in May.
"Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail. Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury," the Aam Aadmi Party said.
On Monday, Jain was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital as he was feeling unwell.
