AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

New Delhi, May 22
Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Government Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday after he complained of spinal pain.
AAP has claimed Jain, who was arrested in May last year, has lost 35 kg in Tihar Jail.
His condition had deteriorated after a fall in the jail washroom, causing a spinal injury. Doctors have reportedly advised him a spinal surgery.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I pray to God for the better health of Satyendar Jainji. The people of Delhi and the country are watching the arrogance and oppression of the BJP government. God will never forgive these oppressors. The public is with us in this struggle, God is with us, we are disciples of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue.”
