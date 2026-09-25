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Home / Delhi / Aastha Kunj gang-rape accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Aastha Kunj gang-rape accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Accused washed clothes after incident: Prosecution

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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A POCSO court on Thursday sent three accused - Asif, Hemant Singh, and Mukesh Singh - arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir to 14-day judicial custody.

The defense filed an application alleging that Hemant and Mukesh were not given a valid reason for their arrest, were prevented from meeting their families and were denied food in jail. The court rejected all applications, citing the seriousness of the case.

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The prosecution stated that the accused washed their clothes after the incident and deleted several chats from their mobile phones. The clothes and mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination.

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Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO) Swati Sharma remanded all three accused to 14-day judicial custody. She also praised the South East District police for their swift action and arrest of the accused within 24 hours of the incident. The next hearing in the case will be held via videoconferencing on October 7.

Man befriends girl online, rapes her at hotel

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New Delhi: A minor girl was allegedly raped at a hotel in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area by a man who had befriended her through social media, police said. The incident took place at a hotel in the Wazirabad police station area. According to the police, the girl and the accused are residents of the Wazirabad area and had become acquainted through social media. The accused allegedly took the minor to the hotel on the pretext of their friendship and raped her there, the police said. Based on the victim’s statement and medical examination, the police registered a case against the accused, who has been on run since the incident.

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