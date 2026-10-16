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Home / Delhi / Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:37 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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AISA chief Neha Bora with others before getting detained by police. Image credit/PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were preventively detained by Delhi Police here on Friday while on their way to participate in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protests, with Dipke headed to Connaught Place and Bora to Mandi House.

While Dipke was picked up from his residence in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained at Mandi House. The detentions triggered scenes of jostling among crowds, camera crews and security personnel.

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Police sources said Dipke was taken to Jafarpur Kalan police station after being detained.

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Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel had visited Dipke’s residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The detentions came amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the proposed protest on Friday evening.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the DCP New Delhi office at Parliament Street police station to review security arrangements.

“We have detained Dipke and Bora. The situation is very peaceful. Some protesters have reached Connaught Place and will be removed soon. Our main objective is to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic movement,” a senior police officer said.

Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, forming a human chain along its metal railings. A tear gas vehicle and a Vajra vehicle were stationed outside the park, while Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed inside.

Several traffic police personnel were also deployed to regulate movement along the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place.

Police allowed marches by different groups raising various slogans. Some protesters arrived carrying the Tricolour.

Hundreds of protesters, including members of the CJP and student organisations, gathered at Connaught Place and Mandi House for a series of flash protests, waving the national flag amid heavy police deployment.

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