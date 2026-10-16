Delhi Police personnel on Friday reached the place where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is staying and restricted him from leaving, hours before the outfit's proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" march at Connaught Place's Central Park at 5 pm.

The CJP has given a call to supporters to assemble at the Central Park with the national flag.

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The police served Dipke notices that barred him from holding a protest at the Connaught Place, and sought his declaration on the same.

Questioning the action, Dipke asked the police officials: “Is all this just to restrict me from raising our national flag? Is it a crime?”

Dipke added, “According to the notice presented by the police, it mentions that I intend to go to the Jantar Mantar.”

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Dipke alleged that seven-eight Delhi Police personnel reached his residence and told him he was engaging in an “unlawful activity” and “provoking people” by carrying the Tricolour.

“Are they stopping us from carrying our own Tricolour in our own country? This is what Narendra Modi has turned our country into. We cannot even wave our Tricolour in our own country,” Dipke said.

The police asked Dipke to sign some papers, which he initially refused. However, he later agreed to sign them after writing a note along.

This visit by cops with notices comes hours after Dipke sought to distance the CJP from the “regime change” narrative that has emerged around the agitation. At a late-night press conference on Thursday, he said the organisation was not seeking a change of government but only the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“We are not saying we want to change the government… we are simply saying that the Election Commissioner who is rigging elections... should be removed and a new Election Commissioner should be appointed in an independent and unbiased manner, we believe in Gandhi ji,” Dipke had said.

Dipke, while speaking to the cops, said, “Please focus on women’s safety in Delhi, they are really unsafe.”

CJP’s proposed Central Park programme has triggered heightened security arrangements in the New Delhi area. Authorities have also announced restrictions around the venue ahead of the event.

Dipke’s house arrest comes as the CJP continues its agitation demanding accountability from the Election Commission and Kumar’s removal. The development is likely to further sharpen the confrontation between the protesters and the Delhi Police ahead of the planned 5 pm gathering.