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Home / Delhi / Abhijeet Dipke to appear before ministry panel over withholding of CJP's X account     

Abhijeet Dipke to appear before ministry panel over withholding of CJP's X account     

According to reports, the MeitY had asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for a hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:10 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke during a protest over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. PTI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said he would appear before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the withholding of the group's X account.

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According to reports, the MeitY had asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for a hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account.

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"Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029," Dipke said in a post on X.

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This is significant as Dipke has been leading a CJP sit-in, which entered the fifth day on Wednesday, at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, and has refused to leave the protest site.

The CJP took social media by storm soon after its launch on May 16.

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The original X handle of the digital satirical outfit was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back'.

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