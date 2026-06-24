Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday said he would appear before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the withholding of the group's X account.

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According to reports, the MeitY had asked Dipke to appear in person at its headquarters on Wednesday for a hearing on the government's blocking of the CJP's account.

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"Today at 3 PM, I will personally appear before the Review Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the withholding of our account, @CJP_2029," Dipke said in a post on X.

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This is significant as Dipke has been leading a CJP sit-in, which entered the fifth day on Wednesday, at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy, and has refused to leave the protest site.

The CJP took social media by storm soon after its launch on May 16.

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The original X handle of the digital satirical outfit was withheld in India on May 21, following which the group resurfaced with a new handle, 'Cockroach is Back'.