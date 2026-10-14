Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP over detention of CJP leaders

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of turning India into a “Pakistanified Bharat” over the detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, alleging that Indians were being arrested for waving the national flag in their own country.

“The so-called biggest nationalists are now arresting Indians for unfurling and waving the Tricolour in their own country, an act which, according to the Union Government, constitutes a breach of peace,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

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“Welcome to the @BJP4India’s new Pakistanified Bharat,” he added.

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Banerjee’s remarks came after CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue.