DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Absconder in Haryana murder case arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

Absconder in Haryana murder case arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

High-end pistol, live rounds recovered

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:01 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

An absconding accused in a murder case registered in Haryana's Jhajjar was arrested by Delhi Police from Rohini, with a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges, an official said on Monday.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Nitesh (23), a resident of Jhajjar. According to police, Nitesh was wanted in connection with the murder of one Neeraj and the shooting of another man, Manjeet, in Asauda police station area of Jhajjar on July 19.

Advertisement

"Acting on a tip-off about the accused's movement, a team laid a trap in Rohini's Sector 26 on Sunday night and apprehended him around 9.05 pm," a senior officer said.

Advertisement

The team recovered a high-end semi-automatic pistol, suspected to have been used in the murder, along with three live cartridges from his possession, the officer said.

"The murder stemmed from an old personal rivalry between Nitesh and Manjeet, nephew of deceased Neeraj. The accused and his associates had allegedly called Neeraj and Manjeet for a meeting on the pretext of resolving the dispute. During the meeting, an argument allegedly broke out, following which the accused opened fire," the officer said.

Advertisement

Neeraj and Manjeet were injured in the firing. When taken to hospital, Neeraj was declared dead while Manjeet is undergoing treatment.

An FIR was registered against Nitesh in this connection. Police said Nitesh has no previous criminal record and was engaged in farming with his elder brother.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts