Absconder in Haryana murder case arrested from Delhi’s Rohini

An absconding accused in a murder case registered in Haryana's Jhajjar was arrested by Delhi Police from Rohini, with a semi-automatic pistol and three live cartridges, an official said on Monday.

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The accused was identified as Nitesh (23), a resident of Jhajjar. According to police, Nitesh was wanted in connection with the murder of one Neeraj and the shooting of another man, Manjeet, in Asauda police station area of Jhajjar on July 19.

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"Acting on a tip-off about the accused's movement, a team laid a trap in Rohini's Sector 26 on Sunday night and apprehended him around 9.05 pm," a senior officer said.

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The team recovered a high-end semi-automatic pistol, suspected to have been used in the murder, along with three live cartridges from his possession, the officer said.

"The murder stemmed from an old personal rivalry between Nitesh and Manjeet, nephew of deceased Neeraj. The accused and his associates had allegedly called Neeraj and Manjeet for a meeting on the pretext of resolving the dispute. During the meeting, an argument allegedly broke out, following which the accused opened fire," the officer said.

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Neeraj and Manjeet were injured in the firing. When taken to hospital, Neeraj was declared dead while Manjeet is undergoing treatment.

An FIR was registered against Nitesh in this connection. Police said Nitesh has no previous criminal record and was engaged in farming with his elder brother.