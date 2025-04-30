Absconding cop held for graft

The vigilance unit of the Delhi Police has arrested a head constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 in lieu of allowing construction work on a private plot, officials said on Tuesday.

Head constable Gajendra Singh was absconding for weeks after the vigilance unit laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe amount, they said.

A complaint was received against Singh, who was posted as a beat officer, alleging that he demanded money in exchange for allowing construction work on a private plot, officials said. The vigilance unit laid a trap on April 4 during which Singh accepted the bribe amount inside his car. However, when the police tried to arrest him, Singh fled from the spot with the money after injuring a member of the vigilance team.

“A case was registered against Singh, who was suspended by the Dwarka district police. While in hiding, Singh also filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Rouse Avenue Court, which was rejected,” a senior police officer said. Singh has been remanded to police custody following his arrest on April 25, he said.