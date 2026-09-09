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Home / Delhi / Absconding for 11 years, parole jumper wanted in Rs 50 lakh robbery arrested in Delhi

Absconding for 11 years, parole jumper wanted in Rs 50 lakh robbery arrested in Delhi

A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:10 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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A team intercepted Ali's movement from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended him. Pic: iStock
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A 42-year-old man, who had been absconding for nearly 11 years after jumping parole in a murder case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with a Rs 50 lakh armed robbery, an official said on Wednesday.

Sharafat Ali alias Mama had been evading the law since 2015 after failing to surrender following the expiry of parole granted to him by the Delhi High Court.

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"Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from the loop at DND Flyover near the end point of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway towards Ashram Chowk on August 30," a senior police officer said.

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A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession. He was wanted in connection with the robbery of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint in the Khajuri Khas area on March 7 this year, he said.

"He is also a proclaimed offender in two cases registered at Khajuri Khas and Civil Lines police stations," the officer said.

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According to police, Ali was granted parole on medical grounds on October 1, 2015, but failed to surrender after its expiry and remained absconding for nearly 11 years.

Acting on inputs, a team intercepted his movement from Ghaziabad towards Sarai Kale Khan and apprehended him.

Police said Ali is a previously convicted criminal who was awarded life imprisonment in a 2007 murder case registered at Sriniwaspuri police station and four years rigorous imprisonment in a robbery case registered at Nand Nagri.

In the 2007 case, Ali and three associates had allegedly intercepted a car carrying around 3 kg of gold and shot its occupant after he resisted the robbery, resulting in his death, police said.

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