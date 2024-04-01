Absconding murder accused held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested an absconding accused linked to the murder of a person following a confrontation with his paramour’s former spouse. The accused, Yaseen (22), fired three shots from a semi-automatic pistol, resulting in the death of one person, officials reported.

The police said they received a call at 1.01 am on the intervening night of March 25-26, concerning a shooting incident near Buland Masjid in northeast Delhi. Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim had already been transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The complainant, Sohail Khan (22), divorced Ishrat in November last year.

DCP, Joy Tirkey, said, “Yaseen had been evading capture since the incident; however, he was arrested during a raid in the Pili Mitti area. A sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, along with three live cartridges, was confiscated from his possession. The accused was found to be associated with other criminals and was previously implicated in four criminal cases.”

The police said Sohail learnt that Ishrat was with Yaseen on the night of the incident. Subsequently, Sohail and his friend, Mustakim decided to visit Ishrat. An altercation ensued between Yaseen and Sohail during which Yaseen fired three rounds from his pistol. Sohail managed to evade the bullets, but Mustakim sustained a gunshot wound in his chest.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.