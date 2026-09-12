Absconding PG facility operator Tyagi surrenders before Delhi court

Days after the Satya Niketan building collapse killed seven people, including five students, absconding PG operator Shubham Tyagi surrendered before the Patiala House Court on Friday, the police said.

The police produced Tyagi before the court and sought his two-day custody for questioning and further investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse of the five-storey building, they said.

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Tyagi was allegedly operating a paying guest accommodation in the building in south Delhi and had taken one floor of the property on lease from its owner Hariram Gupta, according to the police.

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He had been absconding since the incident and police teams had been conducting searches at several places to trace him.

The development comes a day after investigators said they were examining mobile phone records and online chat history of co-accused Sudhanshu Lovneesh, who is under arrest, to ascertain what transpired immediately after the building collapsed.

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The police said Lovneesh’s phone had been sent for forensic examination.