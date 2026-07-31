I want to forgive those who abused me, we must guide the misguided: PM Modi in new Instagram video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he wanted to forgive the students who hurled abuses at him and his late mother and that it was the duty of society to "guide the misguided".

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Posting yet another video on Instagram, the PM said abuses never solved anything and appealed to all students to come together and work for the development of the country.

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"The country is moving ahead and will go further. I want you all to move ahead. I live for you, I work for your future. Let us work together for national development," the PM said reacting to the expletives some students used against him during the July 20 protest led by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar.

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The PM said the words some children used do not behove a civilised society.

"I was abused and also my late mother. Such words were used as would not behove any civilised country. It was a very ugly sight but today I want to say that sometimes we make mistakes in childhood and also get a chance to correct those mistakes. This is what childhood is all about. And that is why I can understand this anxiety the society is feeling. It is a cultural shock as to how our daughters can speak such language. But this is the time to embrace these children and show them the way. They are misled children. It is our work to show them the way," the PM said.

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Indicating that the government will not pursue any case against any child who used cuss words, the PM said, "We cannot change things by punishing these children, making them do the rounds of courts or shaming them in society."

"I want to forgive them. Society should also accept this because I have one sentiment. Sometimes we bleed when we bite our tongue with our teeth but we do not break the teeth because both the teeth and the tongue are ours. Children are also ours. It is difficult to show the misled a way but we have to do this work. I appeal to these children to join the journey of national development. I want to ask them to come and learn new things, learn from mistakes and walk with new dreams," the PM said.