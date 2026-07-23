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Home / Delhi / ABVP condemns violence, seeks panel on exam reforms

ABVP condemns violence, seeks panel on exam reforms

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:37 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, on Wednesday condemned the violence and public disruption at Jantar Mantar during the recent demonstrations over NEET-UG and education reforms. It also demanded that the Union Government constitute a high-level committee to review the transparency and integrity of competitive examinations.

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The student organisation said the legitimate grievances of students must be addressed through “meaningful dialogue, empathy and institutional reforms.” It alleged that “rogue political interests and anti-social elements” had orchestrated violence under the guise of a genuine student movement to disrupt public order.

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The ABVP expressed sympathy for the students and security personnel injured during the clashes and said it hoped such incidents would not recur.

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The organisation reiterated that it had consistently stood with students against irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, and claimed to have been the first to demand a Central agency investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The organisation said it had organised protests outside the National Testing Agency headquarters to seek accountability and strict action against those responsible for examination-related irregularities.

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