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Home / Delhi / ABVP forms election panel for DUSU polls

ABVP forms election panel for DUSU polls

Deliberations on potential candidates underway

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday announced its election committee for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2026, with deliberations on potential candidates for the polls already underway.

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ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma has been appointed convener of the committee, which will take key decisions related to the DUSU elections, including the selection of candidates.

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The committee comprises ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar, state organising secretary Vipin Uniyal, state joint organising secretary Pradyumn Singh, national executive member Shivangi Kharwal and national media convener Harsh Attri.

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With the formation of the committee, the process of considering names for the DUSU Central Panel has begun. The organisation said the candidates would be announced soon.

ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar said, “The students of Delhi University have always placed their trust in the ABVP, and this trust is our greatest strength. The objective of our election committee is to select candidates who genuinely understand the problems faced by students and are committed to working with complete sincerity towards their resolution. Over the past several years, the ABVP has strongly raised the voice of students not only in DUSU but also across various colleges of Delhi University. Whether it is the issue of basic campus facilities or the need for academic reforms, the ABVP has always given the highest priority to student welfare. The committee is continuously deliberating on the names of potential candidates.”

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Sharma said: “This year, through our ‘My DU, My Manifesto’ campaign, we have further strengthened the tradition of directly engaging with students. During this campaign, students have shared their concerns, expectations and suggestions with us. Our manifesto will be prepared on the basis of these suggestions and the aspirations of the students. We believe that a manifesto should not merely be a formal document. It should be a true reflection of the aspirations and expectations of the students of Delhi University.”

The ABVP said its Central Panel for the DUSU elections will be announced on September 11.

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