ABVP members protest outside Delhi Police headquarters

The Delhi unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday staged a massive protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters against the alleged gang-rape of a woman in the Nangloi area of the national capital. Hundreds of students participated in the demonstration, demanding immediate justice for the victim and strict action against those involved in the crime.

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During the protest, ABVP activists raised concerns over the rising incidents of harassment and sexual violence against women in Delhi and accused the administration of failing to ensure women’s safety.

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Protesters also expressed anger over what they described as lapses on the part of the Delhi Police in preventing such crimes.

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The student organisation demanded the strictest punishment for the accused who have already been arrested and called for a fair and impartial investigation to identify any other individuals allegedly involved in the case. The ABVP also urged the Delhi Government to implement long-term and effective measures to strengthen women’s safety and security across the city.

Speaking during the protest, ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said: “Continuous rise in rape cases in Delhi suggests that criminals no longer fear the law or the police. They are roaming the streets undeterred. Our organisation has always stood firmly for the dignity and rights of women. We demand that this case be tried in a fast-track court to ensure the culprits are given the death penalty at the earliest. Additionally, the administration must identify isolated and deserted areas across the city to increase police patrolling, ensuring such heinous acts do not occur in the future.”

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NCW seeks report from police within seven days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday took a suo motu cognisance of the reports of the alleged gang rape of a woman inside a private sleeper bus in Delhi and sought an action taken report from the city police within seven days.

In a statement, the NCW said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner directing immediate, strict and time-bound action in the matter.

The commission sought details regarding the FIR registered in the case, provisions invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), status of investigation, arrest and custodial status of the accused, and medical and forensic examination conducted in the case.

It also sought information on steps taken to ensure safety, counselling, legal aid and rehabilitation support to the survivor and her family.