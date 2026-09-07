ABVP, NSUI join rescue, relief ops

Candidates and volunteers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) joined rescue and relief operations after a PG building collapsed in the Satya Niketan area on Sunday.

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, along with around 200 party members, reached the spot and began helping students and local residents. NSUI members provided food and drinking water and deployed a dedicated team to coordinate emergency support. Jakhar later visited an injured student at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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Raising questions over the emergency response, Jakhar said, “It is extremely painful to see students suffering like this. Several students were trapped under the debris, and every minute was critical. The police arrived nearly an hour after the incident and the NDRF around two hours later.”

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“Our first priority was to help rescue every student and provide whatever immediate assistance was possible. The NSUI will continue to stand with students and their families,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar demanded immediate safety inspections of PGs and hostels across Delhi and action against unsafe accommodations.

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“The government must immediately conduct safety inspections of all PGs and hostels in Delhi. Unsafe premises must face stringent action. We demand justice, accountability and concrete action to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again,” he said.

ABVP volunteers also reached the spot to assist in rescue operations. The ABVP demanded a high-level inquiry into the collapse and a comprehensive safety audit of PGs and rented accommodations in student-dense areas, beginning with Satya Niketan. The organisation said violations relating to building approvals, structural safety or fire safety should invite strict legal action against those responsible.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “The tragic event in Satya Niketan raises questions about the functioning of the administration. A high-level probe must be initiated to ensure strict action against errant PG operators as well as officials who permitted such unorganised accommodations to run. A safety audit of PGs across all student-centric areas in Delhi must be conducted. The administration must fix accountability and take decisive action against all culprits.”

Both student organisations stressed that the rescue operation must be followed by accountability and stronger safety mechanisms for student accommodation across Delhi.

The ABVP and the NSUI also issued helpline numbers for students and residents requiring assistance.

DU South Campus colleges open doors to students

In the aftermath of the Satya Niketan building collapse, several University of Delhi (DU) South Campus colleges have opened their premises to students unable to return safely to their PGs and flats, offering food, water and temporary shelter.

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (ARSD) has opened its gates to students and residents needing immediate assistance. The college said food, water and shelter were available on the campus.

“We have opened the college canteen for students and made arrangements for their stay at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation tomorrow,” an official said.

Jesus and Mary College has also opened its gates for students who cannot safely return to their accommodation. Sri Venkateswara College has advised students living in Satya Niketan to approach the college if they feel unsafe or need assistance.

Maitreyi College has similarly asked students facing difficulties with their PGs or flats to seek help from the college. Messages circulated among students said Motilal Nehru College had also opened its premises for those seeking shelter.

ABVP protests at MCD HQ

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday staged a protest at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters over the collapse of a PG building in Satya Niketan, demanding accountability and immediate measures to ensure student safety.

During the demonstration, ABVP activists entered the MCD headquarters premises and staged a dharna, alleging negligence by the civic body in enforcing safety norms in PG accommodations and rented buildings in student-dominated areas.

The organisation demanded a high-level, impartial probe into the Satya Niketan collapse, along with immediate structural and safety audits of PGs and rented accommodations across Delhi’s major student hubs. It also sought strict action against operators and officials found responsible for violating safety norms.

According to MCD officials, some protesters broke windows at the headquarters during the demonstration. Some ABVP protesters were also detained, officials said.