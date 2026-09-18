ABVP predicts 4-0 sweep in elections, seeks arrests over September 16 violence

A day before the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the ABVP on Thursday claimed it was headed for a clean sweep of all four central panel seats and demanded immediate arrest of those responsible for the alleged attacks on its workers on September 16.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the organisation was confident of winning all four posts, president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary, with its candidates contesting on ballot number 7-3-3-3.

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Yash Dabas is contesting for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshya Raj Singh for joint secretary.

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The ABVP said its campaign had focused on direct interaction with students and claimed it had received widespread support across the university. It also contrasted its year-round campus activities with what it described as the involvement of “outsiders” in the campaign of the rival NSUI.

The organisation alleged that Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress national spokesperson Ragini Nayak had campaigned for the NSUI inside classrooms. It further alleged that members of the Congress political machinery, including the IYC and Seva Dal, as well as people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, had been active during the election campaign.

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Solanki said, “The ABVP’s strength at Delhi University is its students. Our members remain among students throughout the year and work on issues concerning them. Before the elections as well, we have continuously engaged with students through various programmes and campaigns.