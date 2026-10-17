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Home / Delhi / ABVP protests against CJP at Delhi varsity

ABVP protests against CJP at Delhi varsity

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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ABVP said the right to dissent and question institutions was an integral part of democracy but maintained that political disagreements should be addressed through constitutional means and peaceful dialogue.
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Delhi, on Friday organised a protest at the Faculty of Arts, University of Delhi (DU). The organisation called the protest under the slogan, “Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy”, opposing what it described as attempts to undermine democratic institutions and promote an atmosphere of distrust in the nation.

The protest comes amid the ongoing political controversy around the Election Commission of India, the fairness of the electoral process and the credibility of democratic institutions. ABVP said the right to dissent and question institutions was an integral part of democracy but maintained that political disagreements should be addressed through constitutional means and peaceful dialogue.

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During the demonstration, students also expressed opposition to the politics of the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party), with the organisation stressing the need for fact-based discussions, constitutional propriety and responsible political conduct.

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