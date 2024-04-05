ABVP protests fee hike, poor infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Campus Law Centre (LC), University of Delhi, started an indefinite sit-in protest on Thursday, which was later joined by students from LC 1 and LC 2. They were protesting against a wide array of issues, including fee hike, inadequate infrastructure, Wi-Fi connectivity issues, restroom conditions, classroom seating shortage, malfunctioned water coolers, pink toilets and problems with sanitary vending machines.

“We demand a rollback of the increased fees imposed by the administration and a concrete timeline for resolving these issues,” asserted the ABVP. “If our demands are not met, we will continue our protest,” they added.

The ABVP members had previously submitted memorandums to the administration concerning these issues, but no action has been taken thus far. The recent fee hike has further exacerbated the situation. Previously, students paid an annual fee of Rs 4,900, inclusive of examination fees. However, the recent hike necessitates an annual payment of Rs 6,010, plus an additional Rs 1,100 examination fee per student.

Ashish Singh, ABVP Delhi state joint secretary, emphasised the adverse effects of the increased fees on students from various economic backgrounds, stating, “The escalated fees are posing significant challenges for students, compounded by substandard infrastructure, water shortages and deteriorating restroom conditions. We will persist with our sit-in protest until our demands are addressed.”

