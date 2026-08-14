ABVP protests JPSC-JSSC exam irregularities

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday held a protest in the city over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC examinations, demanding a CBI probe, cancellation and re-conduct of the JSSC CGL examination and strict action against those responsible.

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ABVP workers and students staged a protest outside Jharkhand Bhawan in Vasant Vihar here, demanding that the Jharkhand Government address students’ concerns instead of suppressing their democratic voice.

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Similar protests were also held in Lucknow, Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kota, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Prayagraj and several other cities and university campuses.

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The protests followed demonstrations by students in Jharkhand over examination irregularities. The ABVP said the use of lathicharge and water cannons, along with arrests during protests on August 10 and 11, prompted the organisation to intensify its nationwide mobilisation. It also raised concerns over repeated changes in the SIT constituted to investigate the matter and demanded an impartial, high-level CBI investigation.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “The examination system must be transparent and credible because it directly determines the future of students. The ABVP demands an impartial CBI investigation into the JPSC-JSSC irregularities, cancellation and re-conduct of the JSSC CGL examination, and strict action against those responsible. The government must act immediately on the students’ demands and undertake necessary institutional reforms to restore confidence in the examination system.”

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ABVP national secretary Aditya Takiar said: “The students of Jharkhand are fighting for justice and the protection of their future, and the ABVP stands firmly with them. The government must listen to students instead of suppressing their voice. Until appropriate action is taken on their legitimate demands and an impartial investigation is ensured, the ABVP’s democratic and peaceful struggle will continue.”

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “Today’s protests in Delhi and across the country demonstrate that the student community stands firmly with the students in Jharkhand. The government must act sensitively and responsibly on an issue directly linked to the future of students.”