ABVP puts student safety, hostels at heart of DUSU manifesto

Built around four pillars, “Awas”, “Bhagidari”, “Vishwas” and “Parinaam”, the manifesto promises new hostels, safety audits of the PGs and hostels, stronger women’s security, greater student participation in university decision-making, academic reforms and improved career opportunities.

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The ABVP has proposed a dedicated student accommodation cell and helpline, construction of new hostels, adequate hostel facilities for women and strict implementation of the fire safety norms. It has also sought better access to basic facilities such as cleanliness, drinking water and internet connectivity.

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For women students, the manifesto promises stronger security patrols, pink booths, adequate women security personnel, improved lighting, common rooms, sanitary napkin vending machines, gynaecologists at health centres and self-defence training. It also calls for stronger grievance redressal mechanisms, effective Internal Complaints Committees and legal assistance.

On academics, the ABVP has sought timely and transparent examination results, supplementary examinations, access to evaluated answer scripts, greater transparency in internal assessment, student-friendly examination arrangements and timely issuance of degrees.

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The organisation has also proposed job fairs, industry and research institution partnerships, training and internships, AI and digital skills programmes and initiatives promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. Dedicated support for students with disabilities, transgender students and students from the Northeast, along with accessible mental health counselling, also finds mention.

The ABVP’s DUSU panel comprises Yash Dabas for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhawdi for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary. The voting sequence is 7-3-3-3.

ABVP presidential candidate Yash Dabas said, "The four pillars of our manifesto A-Awas, B-Bhagidari, V-Vishwas and P-Parinaam represent the issues that directly affect students’ lives and aspirations. While other organisations are caught up in internal differences and infighting, the ABVP's candidates are united and focused on taking up the concerns of students. Whether it is safe accommodation, women’s safety, student participation in university decision-making, academic reforms or career opportunities, our priority is to work on issues that have a direct bearing on students’ present and future. ABVP has consistently raised the issue of safe student accommodation after the Satya Niketan incident, and we will continue to pursue it with determination. With the support and trust of students, we appeal to them to vote for the complete ABVP panel on 7-3-3-3 and give us a 4-0 victory in DUSU."

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "The ABVP is conducting a positive and issue-based campaign across Delhi University and engaging directly with students on their concerns. Our campaign is focused on solutions and on building a better university experience for every student. The enthusiasm and support we are receiving from students across campuses gives us confidence that the mandate will be in the ABVP’s favour. We are confident that students will give ABVP a clean sweep in the DUSU elections."

ABVP manifesto

Awas: New hostels, better facilities for women students, student accommodation cell and helpline, PG/hostel safety audits, fire safety compliance.

Women’s safety: Security patrols, pink booths, women security personnel, improved lighting, common rooms, sanitary napkin vending machines and gynaecologists at health centres.

Student participation: Stronger student representation in university decision-making and improved grievance redressal.

Academic reforms: Timely results, supplementary examinations, evaluated answer scripts, greater transparency in internal assessment and timely degrees.

Career opportunities: Job fairs, industry/research partnerships, internships, training, AI and digital skills programmes, innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Inclusivity: Support for students with disabilities, transgender students and students from the Northeast.

Well-being: Accessible mental health counselling and awareness services.