ABVP puts student safety, hostels at heart of DUSU manifesto
Built around four pillars, “Awas”, “Bhagidari”, “Vishwas” and “Parinaam”, the manifesto promises new hostels, safety audits of the PGs and hostels, stronger women’s security, greater student participation in university decision-making, academic reforms and improved career opportunities
ABVP candidates (left to right) Yash Dabas (for president), Ishu Maurya (vice- president), Riya Chhawdi, (secretary) and Lakshya Raj Singh (joint secretary) launch their manifesto for the upcoming DUSU elections in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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