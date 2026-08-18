DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ABVP raises concerns over UGC-NET re-examination

ABVP raises concerns over UGC-NET re-examination

Student body seeks accountability, better quality checks and travel arrangements for candidates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Istock
Advertisement

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised serious concerns over the re-examination of the English, Commerce and Sociology papers of UGC-NET 2026, saying repeated errors in a national-level examination raise questions over the credibility of the examination process.

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cited factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers as the reason for conducting the re-examination. ABVP said such lapses should have been detected during the question paper preparation and review process and demanded that the NTA explain how the errors occurred.

Advertisement

The student organisation also said students are bearing the cost of repeated examinations through additional time, expenses and disruption to their academic plans. It demanded that the NTA strengthen question paper preparation, expert review, translation, proofreading and final quality checks, while fixing clear accountability for lapses.

Advertisement

ABVP further urged the NTA to ensure proper examination centre allocation and adequate travel arrangements for students appearing in the re-examination, so that they do not face additional financial or mental stress.

Virendra Singh Solanki, National General Secretary of ABVP, said, “Serious errors in a national-level examination like UGC-NET are deeply concerning. Students should not have to pay the price for NTA's lapses. Playing with the future of students must stop. NTA must ensure proper examination centre allocation and adequate travel arrangements for students appearing in the re-examination, so they do not face additional financial or mental stress. It must also ensure that such lapses are not repeated and fix clear accountability for every stage of the examination process.”

Advertisement

“ABVP firmly cautions that if students' concerns are not addressed within a stipulated time and necessary reforms are not implemented, ABVP will strongly raise this issue with students across the country. ABVP remains committed to the demands of students and will continue its efforts until a credible, transparent and reliable examination system is ensured.”

ABVP said it is gathering suggestions from students, academicians and other stakeholders across the country for examination reforms. Meetings have already been held in Chandigarh, Delhi and Patna, with the suggestions to be placed before the high-level committee constituted for examination reforms.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts