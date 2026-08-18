ABVP raises concerns over UGC-NET re-examination

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has raised serious concerns over the re-examination of the English, Commerce and Sociology papers of UGC-NET 2026, saying repeated errors in a national-level examination raise questions over the credibility of the examination process.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cited factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers as the reason for conducting the re-examination. ABVP said such lapses should have been detected during the question paper preparation and review process and demanded that the NTA explain how the errors occurred.

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The student organisation also said students are bearing the cost of repeated examinations through additional time, expenses and disruption to their academic plans. It demanded that the NTA strengthen question paper preparation, expert review, translation, proofreading and final quality checks, while fixing clear accountability for lapses.

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ABVP further urged the NTA to ensure proper examination centre allocation and adequate travel arrangements for students appearing in the re-examination, so that they do not face additional financial or mental stress.

Virendra Singh Solanki, National General Secretary of ABVP, said, “Serious errors in a national-level examination like UGC-NET are deeply concerning. Students should not have to pay the price for NTA's lapses. Playing with the future of students must stop. NTA must ensure proper examination centre allocation and adequate travel arrangements for students appearing in the re-examination, so they do not face additional financial or mental stress. It must also ensure that such lapses are not repeated and fix clear accountability for every stage of the examination process.”

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“ABVP firmly cautions that if students' concerns are not addressed within a stipulated time and necessary reforms are not implemented, ABVP will strongly raise this issue with students across the country. ABVP remains committed to the demands of students and will continue its efforts until a credible, transparent and reliable examination system is ensured.”

ABVP said it is gathering suggestions from students, academicians and other stakeholders across the country for examination reforms. Meetings have already been held in Chandigarh, Delhi and Patna, with the suggestions to be placed before the high-level committee constituted for examination reforms.