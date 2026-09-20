ABVP retains Delhi University Students’ Union dominance, wins 3 of 4 central panel posts

The ABVP retained its dominance over the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU), winning three of the four central panel posts for the second consecutive year, while independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen emerged as the surprise winner in the vice-presidential contest.

ABVP candidates Yash Dabas, Riya Chhawdi and Lakshya Raj Singh won the president, secretary and joint secretary posts, respectively. The result largely mirrored last year’s outcome, with the ABVP once again securing three of the four top positions.

Advertisement

In the vice-presidential contest, Shokeen, who had been denied an NSUI ticket, won as an independent. He polled 30,615 votes, defeating ABVP’s Ishu Maurya, who secured 16,910 votes. NSUI’s Vir Chatrath finished with 4,313 votes. Vir Chatrath is the son of Congress secretary administration Manish Chatrath.

Advertisement

Shokeen’s victory was reported to be the first by an independent candidate for the DUSU vice-president’s post.

In the presidential contest, Dabas defeated NSUI’s Vijay Shankar Meena by 2,053 votes, polling 24,576 votes against Meena’s 22,523.

Advertisement

Chhawdi secured the secretary’s post with 21,650 votes, while Singh won the joint secretary’s position with 16,615 votes. The results left the NSUI without any of the four central panel posts, despite its presidential candidate putting up a close contest.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra, in a post on X, congratulated the victorious candidates, workers and supporters of the ABVP on its performance in the DUSU elections.

He said the result was not merely an electoral victory but an expression of the youth’s faith in “nationalist ideology”, strength of young people and resolve to build a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SCS candidate demands recount

Slogans and protests marked the Delhi University campus on Saturday after Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS) candidate Vishesh Yadav, who was contesting for the post of joint secretary, sought a recount of votes following his defeat in the DUSU elections. Yadav’s supporters gathered outside the Faculty of Arts in North Campus shortly after the results were declared and demanded that the university conduct a fresh counting of votes. Yadav also alleged irregularities during the polling process. The joint secretary contest was closely fought.

According to the final result sheet, ABVP’s Lakshay Raj Singh emerged victorious with 16,615 votes, while Yadav polled 15,778 votes. NSUI candidate Gopal Choudhary finished with 15,206 votes. AISA-SFI’s B Parijaat secured 5,837 votes, while 7,389 votes were recorded for NOTA. The total number of votes polled for the post was 60,825.

A DU official, however, said there was no basis for a recount and described the election process as “extremely transparent”. The university administration was not considering a recount, the official said.