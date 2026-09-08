ABVP seeks MCD chief’s resignation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded strict action against those responsible for the Satya Niketan building collapse, calling for an impartial, high-level inquiry and the immediate resignation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner.

Expressing grief over the death of students, the student organisation said the incident exposed serious failures in administrative oversight and the safety regulation of student accommodations in Delhi. ABVP activists reached the site soon after the incident and assisted the administration and rescue agencies in relief and rescue efforts.

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Following the tragedy, ABVP activists staged a protest outside the MCD office, demanding administrative accountability, MCD Commissioner’s resignation and strict legal action, including registration of an FIR under relevant criminal provisions against those responsible. The organisation alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge during the protest, injuring several ABVP members, including DUSU president Aryan Maan, while more than 50 activists were detained.

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The ABVP has demanded a detailed investigation into the construction activities undertaken by the property owner, builder and contractor, including the excavation of a basement beneath the existing structure. It has also sought clarity on the permission granted for operating the PG and questioned why MCD officials failed to take timely action.

NSUI holds candle march

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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday organised a candle march in solidarity with those affected by the Satya Niketan building collapse and demanded accountability from the Delhi Government, MCD and Delhi University over student safety and accommodation.

The march, led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, saw students raising concerns over the lack of adequate hostel facilities and alleged lapses in safety checks at private paying guest (PG) accommodations. The NSUI held the BJP-led Delhi Government, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, BJP MCD Mayor and the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor responsible for failing to ensure safe accommodation and proper safety enforcement.

Jakhar said, “Students are being forced to live in private PGs because Delhi University has failed to provide adequate hostels, while the government and the MCD have failed to ensure proper safety checks. This is a serious failure of governance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, MCD Mayor and the DU Vice-Chancellor must take responsibility and resign.”

The student organisation also sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of each victim and better medical treatment for those injured. NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar said the incident reflected a wider failure of the system.

AISA stages protest, seeks CM’s resignation

The All-India Students Association (AISA) on Monday staged a dharna at Satya Niketan, demanding accountability over the collapse of a multi-storey PG building that claimed the lives of students and left several others injured. Calling the incident an “avoidable, manufactured disaster”, AISA launched its “Chalo Satya Niketan” campaign and demanded action against those responsible for the tragedy. The organisation also sought the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University.