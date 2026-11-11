ABVP seeks probe into allegations against NSUI activist; outfit says he was suspended

A political row has erupted at Delhi University’s Ramanujan College after allegations surfaced on social media against Anas Khan, an individual associated with the NSUI, of allegedly offering female fresher students concert visits, travel and other facilities in exchange for spending time with certain men and facilitating financial benefits.

The alleged WhatsApp messages, which are being circulated publicly, reportedly involve female students aged 17-18. Taking note of the allegations, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation, along with strict legal action if the charges are established. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The ABVP also sought to link the controversy to previous allegations of misconduct involving NSUI leadership, citing the 2018 sexual harassment allegations against Firoz Khan, the then NSUI national president, who resigned after the Congress constituted an inquiry committee.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma stated, “The purpose of student politics should be to ensure a safe, respectful and fear-free environment for every student, particularly female students, across educational campuses. It is deeply unfortunate that while some individuals make tall claims about women’s safety on political platforms, serious allegations are emerging against office-bearers associated with them, including allegations of attempting to lure female students through financial inducements into questionable activities. Women’s safety is not a subject for political posturing; rather, it is the moral and organisational responsibility of every student organisation. Any attempt to exploit the dignity of a female student for personal gain, political influence or financial inducement is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) condemned the alleged misconduct but clarified that Khan had already been suspended from the organisation during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections over alleged anti-organisational activities and indiscipline. It said he had no organisational association with the outfit and that his alleged individual actions should not be linked to it.

NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey stated, “NSUI has always stood firmly for the dignity, safety and rights of women students. We strongly condemn any conduct that attempts to exploit female students through financial inducements or otherwise. Anas Khan had already been suspended by NSUI during the DUSU elections itself. It is misleading to associate his alleged individual actions with an organisation that had already taken disciplinary action against him.”

He further added, “Women’s safety is a serious issue and should not be reduced to political point-scoring. We demand a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations and strict action against anyone found guilty. For NSUI, the dignity and safety of women students will always remain above political considerations.”