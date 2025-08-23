ABVP seeks subsidised metro passes for students

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Friday and submitted a memorandum outlining student demands.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for restarting the U-Special bus service, while also urging the introduction of concessional metro passes for university students.

Welcoming the reintroduction of the U-Special service, the ABVP stated the move would make commuting affordable and convenient for students. To enhance the service’s effectiveness, the delegation suggested increasing bus frequency during peak hours, setting up a feedback mechanism, offering real-time bus tracking, installing CCTV cameras and deploying security officers at bus stops to ensure student safety.

The delegation also reiterated its demand for discounted metro passes, noting thousands of students rely on the metro daily and such a facility would ease financial burden.

ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, “The U-Special bus service will be beneficial for students residing in areas with inadequate metro connectivity — such as Swami Shraddhanand College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College, among others. Students will be able to reach their colleges on fixed schedules, helping them focus better on academics.”