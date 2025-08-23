DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ABVP seeks subsidised metro passes for students

ABVP seeks subsidised metro passes for students

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:34 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A delegation from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Friday and submitted a memorandum outlining student demands.

Advertisement

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for restarting the U-Special bus service, while also urging the introduction of concessional metro passes for university students.

Welcoming the reintroduction of the U-Special service, the ABVP stated the move would make commuting affordable and convenient for students. To enhance the service’s effectiveness, the delegation suggested increasing bus frequency during peak hours, setting up a feedback mechanism, offering real-time bus tracking, installing CCTV cameras and deploying security officers at bus stops to ensure student safety.

Advertisement

The delegation also reiterated its demand for discounted metro passes, noting thousands of students rely on the metro daily and such a facility would ease financial burden.

ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, “The U-Special bus service will be beneficial for students residing in areas with inadequate metro connectivity — such as Swami Shraddhanand College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College, among others. Students will be able to reach their colleges on fixed schedules, helping them focus better on academics.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts