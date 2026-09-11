ABVP starts DUSU campaign with focus on student safety

With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections approaching, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today filed nominations for seven probable candidates, with student safety and accommodation emerging as key campaign issues following the Satya Niketan incident.

Alok Attri, Ishu Maurya, Lakshya Raj Singh, Nitin Tanwar, Riya Chhawari, Tanya Mavi and Yash Dabas filed their nomination papers. The final candidates for president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary will be selected from among the probable candidates after scrutiny.

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The ABVP has also stepped up its “PG to PG” and “Class to Class” outreach across the university to gather students’ views on campus issues. Under its “Aakhir Kab Tak?” campaign, the organisation is surveying paying guest (PG) accommodation, focusing on safety and basic facilities.

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Accommodation has emerged as a key issue following the Satya Niketan incident. The ABVP is demanding adequate and affordable hostel facilities, faster construction of new hostels and strict implementation of safety standards in PGs and rented accommodation in student-dominated areas.

The organisation is also highlighting initiatives it says were undertaken by the ABVP-led DUSU, including the installation of more than 1,000 CCTV cameras, the Student Facility Centre, the DUSU Internship initiative, an increase in PG seats, a reduction in evaluation fees, and programmes such as “Madari”, “Campus Kalakar” and “Pink Booth”. It has also cited the introduction of U-Bus services and improvements in healthcare facilities.