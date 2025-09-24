DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ABVP swept university polls on strong organisation, divided Oppn, say analysts

ABVP swept university polls on strong organisation, divided Oppn, say analysts

NSUI’s outdated campaigning style further weakened its pitch

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:57 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Harsh Kumar Yadav
Advertisement

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has pulled off decisive victories in student elections at the Delhi University (DU) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH), underlining its organisational muscle, sharper campaigning and the inability of Opposition groups to unite.

Advertisement

At DU, the ABVP bagged three of the four central panel posts, with only the vice-president’s position going to the Congress-backed NSUI. The win was powered by a decentralised campaign that combined everyday student issues — like water coolers, the U-Special bus service, subsidised Metro passes and Wi-Fi — with broader nationalist messaging.

“This year, the ABVP worked with a decentralised model, taking up both college-level concerns and campus-wide outreach through internships and direct engagement. Our approach went far beyond social media,” Shivangi Kharwal, ABVP’s National Secretary, said.

Advertisement

But rivals argue the result is less about the ABVP gaining ground and more about others losing it. “ABVP’s strength lies in division. Wherever opposition forces contested together, ABVP lost. Unfortunately, in DU, despite repeated appeals, NSUI, ISA, and SFI failed to form a united front, which split the anti-ABVP vote,” N Sai Balaji, former JNUSU president, said.

NSUI’s factionalism and outdated campaigning style further weakened its pitch. Even its post-poll allegations of EVM irregularities failed to distract from its weaker organisation compared to ABVP’s year-round presence. DUSU vice-president Rahul Jhansla Yadav alleged an “admin-ABVP nexus” and instances of “vote chori”, but analysts point to NSUI’s lack of sustained ground connect as a bigger factor.

Advertisement

The University of Hyderabad result was even more dramatic. For the first time in seven years, the ABVP swept all six panel posts on a campus traditionally dominated by the Left and Ambedkarite outfits. A fractured alliance between the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA), worsened by disagreements over partnerships with Muslim student groups, gave ABVP a clear path. Local mobilisation also mattered. “ABVP’s movement against the government’s attempt to occupy campus land resonated strongly and helped us consolidate support,” Kharwal said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts