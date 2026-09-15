ABVP targets NSUI over ‘misinformation’ ahead of DUSU polls

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday accused the Congress affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) of resorting to “false allegations and misinformation” ahead of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, while claiming growing support for its panel among students.

The ABVP said its candidates were campaigning across Delhi University colleges through direct interaction with students and raising issues concerning campus life and student welfare. Yash Dabas is contesting for president, Ishu Maurya for vice-president, Riya Chhabri for secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for joint secretary. The organisation has asked students to vote for its entire panel in the 7-3-3-3 sequence.

Advertisement

The student organisation alleged that NSUI was relying on social media campaigns and political allegations instead of addressing student concerns. It also cited alleged internal differences within NSUI and claimed that recent controversies involving its members reflected a lack of coordination within the organisation.

Advertisement

The ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “The internal differences and disputes within NSUI clearly show that the organisation is struggling to maintain coordination even among its own people. When an organisation cannot manage its own internal affairs, how can it effectively represent the concerns and aspirations of thousands of Delhi University students? Instead of addressing student issues, NSUI is choosing the easier path of allegations, misinformation and social media propaganda.