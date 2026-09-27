ABVP welcomes SC direction on university transparency

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction on financial transparency in private universities, saying disclosure of audited accounts, fee structures and benefits received from the government would strengthen accountability in higher education.

The student organisation said greater transparency in the financial functioning and fee structures of private universities was essential to protect the interests of students and parents.

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ABVP said clear disclosure of fee structures, financial management and facilities or benefits received from the government would help strengthen trust among students, parents and society. It also said the primary objective of universities should be to provide quality education and create better opportunities for students.

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ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “The Supreme Court’s direction regarding financial transparency in private universities is a welcome step. It is important for students and parents to know the nature of the fees being charged and how the financial affairs of an institution are being managed. Higher education is not merely a service or a business; it is a sector directly connected with the future of students and the development of society. Therefore, transparency and accountability in the functioning of universities are essential. The Supreme Court’s direction will help safeguard student interests and strengthen trust in the higher education system.”