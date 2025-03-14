DT
Home / Delhi / AC compressor explodes during repair, mechanic dies

AC compressor explodes during repair, mechanic dies

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
A 40-year-old mechanic died after an air-conditioner compressor blasted while repairing in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday around 4 pm, they said.

The man, who worked at a local shop, was repairing the ac at a home when its compressor exploded, fatally injuring him, an officer said. The worker succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said. A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media showing the outer unit of the AC explode.

