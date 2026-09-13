ACB books 11 in Rs 4.87-cr Sohna MC street light scam

Following a preliminary inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in a street light project worth around Rs 4.87 crore undertaken by the Sohna Municipal Council during 2014-15, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against 11 persons. Those booked include the then chief engineer, an SDO, two former secretaries of the council and three contractors.

It is alleged that the state exchequer suffered a financial loss of more than Rs 80 lakh due to violations of rules and alleged collusion between officials and contractors. The preliminary investigation has revealed that street-lighting materials were purchased at prices around 20 to 25 per cent higher than market rates. It also found that contracts exceeding the licensed capacity of certain contractors were awarded to them. The ACB has now begun a detailed investigation into the matter.

Advertisement

According to ACB officials, a project worth around Rs 4.87 crore was launched in 2014-15 to strengthen the street-lighting system in Sohna. The inquiry found that established norms were allegedly not followed in the procurement of materials and allocation of work under the project. Investigators also found that some contractors were awarded work exceeding the value of their licensed capacity.

Advertisement

With an FIR being registered in the case nearly a decade after the project was undertaken, the scope of the investigation is now likely to widen. The ACB will examine the role of officials involved in the allocation of work and investigate how certain contractors allegedly benefited by bypassing the prescribed rules. The rates at which materials were fixed and the procurement process will also come under scrutiny.

“The ACB will probe the allegations of collusion between officials and contractors. Tender documents, work orders, bills, payment records, material rates and other related documents will be examined. The financial loss of more than Rs 80 lakh found during the preliminary inquiry will also be ascertained after a detailed investigation,” an ACB official said.