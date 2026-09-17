ACB files 12,000-page chargesheet against former DGHS Vatsala Aggarwal, two others in medical scam case

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) filed a nearly 12,000-page chargesheet before the Rouse Avenue Court against former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal and two others in an alleged medical procurement scam involving equipment and other supplies worth around Rs 700 crore.

The chargesheet has been filed against Dr Aggarwal, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga and Neeraj Chopra in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement and supply of medical equipment and other items.

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The accused have been charge-sheeted under sections 7A and 13(1)(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(4) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the allegations, the case pertains to corruption and irregularities in the procurement and supply of medical equipment and other materials.

Dr Aggarwal, who served as the DGHS, is among those named in the chargesheet filed by the ACB. Dr Ranga and Chopra are the other accused named in the case.

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The 12,000-page chargesheet places the alleged procurement-related transactions and conduct of the accused before the court for further proceedings.