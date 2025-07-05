Accountant stages Rs 13 lakh heist, arrested

The Delhi Police arrested two men, including the complainant, for allegedly faking a Rs 13 lakh robbery in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The complainant, Subhash Chand (22), who works as an accountant at a trading firm, was the mastermind behind the plot, the police stated.

“He allegedly conspired with his friend Vijaypal (26), a native of Mahendergarh in Haryana, to fake the robbery and make off with the cash,” the officer said. The officer further said that the case was reported on Thursday when Subhash called the police, claiming that he was robbed of Rs 13 lakh after withdrawing the amount from a bank.

Subhash told the police that six unidentified men on three bikes attacked him with a knife on a flyover and fled with the money.

A team was formed, and during the investigation, the team analysed footage from nearby CCTV cameras but found no suspicious activity or vehicles following Subhash. The police found that his injuries were superficial and did not match those typically caused by a knife attack.

“Upon questioning, Subhash confessed that he staged the entire robbery. He admitted to handing over the cash to Vijaypal at Rajouri Garden Metro Station and later, falsely reporting the incident to mislead the police,” he added.