Accused in Dabri murder case held after exchange of fire in Dwarka

A 19-year-old wanted in connection with a murder case registered at the Dabri police station was apprehended after an exchange of fire with the Delhi Police’s Special Staff in Dwarka, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shivam Jaggi alias Goo, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was taken to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

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According to the police, Jaggi allegedly opened fire at the police team when it attempted to apprehend him near Sabi River Road, close to the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Sector 24, Dwarka, on October 30. The accused allegedly fired four rounds, while the police team fired three rounds in warning and self-defence.

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Jaggi was wanted in connection with the murder of a man near Jhanda Chowk in Dabri on October 24. An FIR under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Dabri police station on October 25.

Police said that, acting on specific intelligence, the team learnt that Jaggi was moving around the Goyla Dairy-Chhawla area with the intention of committing a crime and would later visit Sector 24, Dwarka, to meet an associate.

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The team laid a trap at the identified location and spotted the accused approaching. When police personnel tried to apprehend him, he allegedly pulled out an illegal pistol and fired at them with the intention of killing them, police said.

Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the accused allegedly continued firing, prompting the police personnel to retaliate in self-defence. He sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was overpowered. The police also seized the weapon from his possession.

During preliminary interrogation, Jaggi allegedly disclosed links with members of the Hashim Baba gang. Police said he had reportedly been staying with gang members in Seelampur after the murder.

Preliminary investigation further suggested that he had reached Sector 24, Dwarka, on the instructions of gang members and was carrying an illegal firearm to commit another crime.

The police recovered a pistol with a magazine, one live cartridge and four empty cartridge cases allegedly fired by the accused.