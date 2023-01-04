Act against erring cops in Sultanpuri case, AAP legislators tell police chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Demanding justice for the victim in the Sultanpuri car dragging case, a 12 MLA delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday met the Delhi Police Commissioner.

While submitting a memorandum, the delegation demanded action against the erring police officials who “tried to shield” the accused in the case. They also pressed for sacking the police officer who had initially lodged the FIR under minor (bailable) Sections.

Angered by the alleged attempts of the police to protect the accused, the MLAs, led by Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, voiced their concerns before the Commissioner. They demanded that the Delhi Police should take strict action against the accused without buckling under any pressure.

Atishi alleged: “It seems that the entire Police Department is trying to save the accused.”

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The CM has directed the Prosecution Department to ensure that Delhi’s best criminal lawyer is given to the victim’s family so that even if there are some shortcomings on the part of the police, that shouldn’t have bearing on the case.”