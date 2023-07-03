Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

PTI

New Delhi, July 2

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Sunday urged Lt Governor V K Saxena to take action against officers whose negligence led to the deaths of two men in separate incidents in Harsh Vihar and LNJP Hospital.

In her letter to the L-G, Atishi also said he is empowered to do so under the Centre's ordinance on control of services.

“I would like to tell you until the court’s decision on this black ordinance does not come, you should take immediate action against these careless officers,” she said.

“You should break your silence and take action immediately, otherwise the people of Delhi will keep facing trouble like this,” she added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called the letter “nothing but an effort to divert public attention from Arvind Kejriwal government's failures, more so her own PWD's failure.” Atishi accused the L-G of maintaining a “silence” on the issue, and argued that an elected government must have the power to transfer and suspend officers.

“Services in Delhi have been in the hands of the L-G for the last eight years. But no action has been taken against any officer for wrongdoing or negligence,” she alleged.

Ajit Sharma, 51, was returning home after dropping a passenger in east Delhi's Bhajanpura on Friday when his auto-rickshaw got stuck in a ditch filled with rainwater near Wazirabad. When he got out to push the vehicle, he fell in the ditch and drowned.

A labourer was electrocuted at an under-construction building here on Sunday, officials said.

“Despite these incidents, you are sitting silently. It has been two days since an auto-rickshaw driver lost his life due to the negligence of officers, but you have neither taken any action nor have had the courage to say anything on this matter,” said the PWD Minister.

Meanwhile, Sachdeva said if Atishi knows which PWD officials are responsible for the two deaths then instead of writing "politically mischievous letters" she should recommend suspension of responsible officials to the PWD Secretary.