Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 18

Infuriated over Korean restaurants allegedly selling beef in Gurugram, Hindu outfits have filed a complaint with the police commissioner, warning of protests and action against such restaurants in case no action is taken by authorities.

The controversy started when a food blogger’s video went viral in which he was seen trying Korean delicacy — beef tongue — at one of the restaurants at the Golf Course road. The video caught the attention of Hindu outfits, like the Bajrang Dal and the VHP. “We want penal action against these restaurants and the bloggers and a complete ban on serving any such dish involving beef,” mentioned Bajrang Dal member Kulbhushan Bhardwaj in his police complaint.

“In case of delay in action, such shops and mall will be forcibly shut,” he stated.

An FIR is yet to be filed as cops are looking into the issue. The restaurants have not issued any comment.

#Gurugram