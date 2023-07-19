Action sought against restaurants serving ‘beef’

Gurugram, July 18
Infuriated over Korean restaurants allegedly selling beef in Gurugram, Hindu outfits have filed a complaint with the police commissioner, warning of protests and action against such restaurants in case no action is taken by authorities.
The controversy started when a food blogger’s video went viral in which he was seen trying Korean delicacy — beef tongue — at one of the restaurants at the Golf Course road. The video caught the attention of Hindu outfits, like the Bajrang Dal and the VHP. “We want penal action against these restaurants and the bloggers and a complete ban on serving any such dish involving beef,” mentioned Bajrang Dal member Kulbhushan Bhardwaj in his police complaint.
“In case of delay in action, such shops and mall will be forcibly shut,” he stated.
An FIR is yet to be filed as cops are looking into the issue. The restaurants have not issued any comment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna water level breaches danger mark amid rain in Delhi, upper catchment areas
IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated place...
ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for current fiscal
In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB says ...
Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot appointed to key administrative position in US
Dr Sandhu migrated to the US in 2004 as a faculty member of ...
Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Farmer Ishwar Gaykar (36) from Pachghar village in Junnar te...