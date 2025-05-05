DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Activities, contests mark ‘star parent meet’ at Delhi MC schools

Activities, contests mark ‘star parent meet’ at Delhi MC schools

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a ‘star parent meeting’ on Sunday, across its schools to bridge the gap between educational institutions and the community. The event was aimed at fostering active parental involvement and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 AM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to MCD officials, the initiative is designed to promote stronger collaboration between schools and families. iStock
Advertisement

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a ‘star parent meeting’ on Sunday, across its schools to bridge the gap between educational institutions and the community. The event was aimed at fostering active parental involvement and ensuring the holistic development of students.

As part of the initiative, over 75,000 peer groups were formed based on students’ residential proximity, and an equal number of ‘star parents’ were identified to lead these groups. The meeting saw enthusiastic participation from both parents and students, who engaged in a series of interactive and fun-filled activities such as lemon races, musical chairs, art contests and quiz competitions.

According to MCD officials, the initiative is designed to promote stronger collaboration between schools and families, with star parents playing a key role in supporting their respective peer groups.

Advertisement

The Education Department stated that this effort was part of the MCD’s broader commitment to providing quality education and a nurturing learning environment. Earlier, the department had also invited school alumni to participate in the Republic Day celebrations as a step towards building lasting community connections.

Officials said the ‘star parent meeting’ was expected to become a regular feature, reinforcing the idea that education was a shared responsibility between schools and society.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper