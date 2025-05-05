The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a ‘star parent meeting’ on Sunday, across its schools to bridge the gap between educational institutions and the community. The event was aimed at fostering active parental involvement and ensuring the holistic development of students.

As part of the initiative, over 75,000 peer groups were formed based on students’ residential proximity, and an equal number of ‘star parents’ were identified to lead these groups. The meeting saw enthusiastic participation from both parents and students, who engaged in a series of interactive and fun-filled activities such as lemon races, musical chairs, art contests and quiz competitions.

According to MCD officials, the initiative is designed to promote stronger collaboration between schools and families, with star parents playing a key role in supporting their respective peer groups.

The Education Department stated that this effort was part of the MCD’s broader commitment to providing quality education and a nurturing learning environment. Earlier, the department had also invited school alumni to participate in the Republic Day celebrations as a step towards building lasting community connections.

Officials said the ‘star parent meeting’ was expected to become a regular feature, reinforcing the idea that education was a shared responsibility between schools and society.