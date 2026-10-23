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Home / Delhi / Actor Manoj Joshi to portray Sardar Patel in theatrical production

Actor Manoj Joshi to portray Sardar Patel in theatrical production

To be staged at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium on Oct 24, 25

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue. File
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To bring the story of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in the making of a united India to the stage, actor Manoj Joshi will portray the country’s first Deputy Prime Minister in “Sardar: The Architect of United India”, which will be staged at Kamani Auditorium on October 24 and 25.

Presented by Neemtree Entertainment, the theatrical production revisits Patel’s pivotal role in integrating more than 565 princely states into the Indian Union following Independence. At a time when the newly independent country faced the challenge of consolidating its territories, Patel’s political acumen, diplomacy and determination played a crucial role in shaping the Indian Union.

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The play seeks to bring this defining chapter of the country’s history to life through performances and theatrical storytelling, focusing on the negotiations, challenges and decisions that shaped Patel’s mission. By taking the story beyond the pages of history books, the production aims to introduce audiences to the complexities of nation-building and the leadership behind the integration of the princely states.

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Joshi leads the production in the titular role, bringing to the stage the story of a leader whose contribution remains central to India's political and historical narrative. Known for his work across theatre, television and cinema, the actor takes on the responsibility of portraying Patel’s stature, conviction and determination in a production centred on one of the most consequential periods in the country's history.

The production is envisioned by Dhanraj Nathwani, directed by Viral Rachh, scripted by Geeta Manek and produced by Bhoomi Nathwani. The creative team has brought together historical events and theatrical storytelling to explore the challenges Patel faced in the aftermath of Independence and the efforts that went into bringing hundreds of princely states into the Union.

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The Delhi performances follow the production's journey through Mumbai, Bhopal, Pune and various parts of Gujarat. Its presentation in the Capital adds another stop to its journey of taking Patel’s story to audiences across the country.

Through the two-day staging at Kamani Auditorium, “Sardar: The Architect of United India” will revisit a period that helped determine the political map of independent India. The production highlights Patel’s legacy and the vision of a united nation, offering Delhi audiences an opportunity to engage with a significant chapter of the country's past through live theatre.

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