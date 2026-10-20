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Home / Delhi / Actress Yami to perform Ravana Vadh at Red Fort ground

Actress Yami to perform Ravana Vadh at Red Fort ground

Delhi Police step up security to manage Dasehra rush

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad stand tall on the eve of Dasehra at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Bollywood actor Yami Gautam will perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh at the Luv Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort ground on Tuesday, as the organisers seek to highlight the theme of women’s respect and empowerment this year.

The National Award-winning actor will shoot the symbolic arrow at Ravana during the Dasehra celebrations, which draw thousands of spectators to the historic venue. According to the organisers, Gautam’s participation is intended to convey the message that women play an equally important role in the triumph of good over evil.

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“The theme of our Ramlila this year is ‘Respect for Women’,” said Arjun Kumar, president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. He said Gautam would represent women from Delhi and across the country, highlighting their courage and strength in standing against injustice.

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Kumar said Ravana symbolised not only a mythological character but also arrogance, injustice and social evils. Having a woman perform the symbolic Ravana Vadh, he added, was intended to reinforce the message of women’s dignity and empowerment.

Gautam’s participation adds to the list of Bollywood personalities associated with the Luv Kush Ramlila’s Ravana Vadh celebrations, which have previously featured actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Prabhas and Kareena Kapoor, as well as filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

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Meanwhile, the police have made elaborate security arrangements in Central Delhi ahead of Dasehra, with personnel deployed around the clock at key locations amid the festive rush.

Additional DCP-I, Central District, Angad Mehta, said: “Comprehensive arrangements have been put in place, with male and female police personnel deployed round the clock. We have ensured the deployment of an adequate police force”.

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