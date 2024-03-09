Address sewerage & water supply issues in Delhi: Atishi to Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

Water Minister Atishi on Friday instructed the Chief Secretary to immediately address problems related to sewage overflow, contaminated water supply and pipeline leaks in the Capital.

It is reported that nearly 80 complaints from the public about sewer overflow and pipeline leakage have been received in just one day. Atishi forwarded these to the Chief Secretary, giving a 48-hour ultimatum to resolve these problems.

She said over 10,000 complaints on the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB’s) helpline — 1916 — remain unresolved. Despite repeated instructions to the CEO and senior officials, there is no improvement at the grassroots level. Many people are compelled to live in inhumane conditions due to these unaddressed problems, she said.

“Additionally, officials are not submitting weekly inspection reports, raising concerns about their intentions. Does this imply that officials are unwilling to alleviate the problems of sewage overflow and contaminated water supply, despite directives?” she questioned.

She mentioned that since the CEO and officials of the DJB are not paying attention to these complaints, all the complaints related to the Delhi Jal Board would now be directly forwarded to the Chief Secretary.

Atishi instructed the Chief Secretary to find short-term solutions for all the problems related to the Jal Board within 48 hours and completely resolve the problem within a week.

She said, “I have repeatedly directed the CEO of the DJB and other officials to regularly conduct ground inspections to understand various problems being faced by the public. The board CEO, chief engineers and other officials are required to send me inspection reports every Monday. But they have not provided me with a single inspection report despite my instructions. It seems that these DJB officials prefer that the people of Delhi continue to live with overflowing sewers, contaminated water supply and leaking pipelines.”

