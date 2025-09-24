Adi Karmayogi initiative launched at top institutions; to empower tribals

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has formally launched the Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters across India’s premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs, with IIT Delhi designated as the nodal hub. The initiative follows the launch of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, hailed as the world’s largest tribal leadership movement.

The programme aims to transform tribal youth into leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and social change-makers, in line with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

At the inaugural event held at IIT Delhi on September 22, Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, emphasised that the student chapters would bridge top institutes with tribal communities to nurture a new generation of leaders. Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said the initiative would allow students to mentor, innovate and contribute directly to tribal development.

Phase I of the rollout includes institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Dharwad, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Patna, BIT Mesra, DTU Delhi, and several others, along with some premier institutes of hotel management.

Nayar said, “By connecting students these top institutes with tribal communities and development programmes, we are nurturing a generation of young leaders who will shape India’s educational, social and entrepreneurial landscape. Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters represent the future of youth leadership in India, paving the way for a Viksit Bharat @2047.”

Prof Banerjee said, “IIT Delhi is proud to host the national launch of the Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters. This platform enables students to mentor, innovate and drive meaningful impact in tribal regions.”

Activities will include innovation hackathons, mentorship programmes, village adoption drives, motivational campaigns and internships. Recognition and awards will also be instituted for outstanding contributions.

Programme objectives