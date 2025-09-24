DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Adi Karmayogi initiative launched at top institutions; to empower tribals

Adi Karmayogi initiative launched at top institutions; to empower tribals

IIT Delhi is the nodal centre

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:54 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IIT Delhi officials during a meeting on the Centre’s tribal leadership movement.
Advertisement

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has formally launched the Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters across India’s premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and NITs, with IIT Delhi designated as the nodal hub. The initiative follows the launch of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, hailed as the world’s largest tribal leadership movement.

Advertisement

The programme aims to transform tribal youth into leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and social change-makers, in line with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

At the inaugural event held at IIT Delhi on September 22, Vibhu Nayar, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, emphasised that the student chapters would bridge top institutes with tribal communities to nurture a new generation of leaders. Prof Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, said the initiative would allow students to mentor, innovate and contribute directly to tribal development.

Advertisement

Phase I of the rollout includes institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Dharwad, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Nagpur, AIIMS Gorakhpur, AIIMS Nagpur, NIT Raipur, NIT Patna, BIT Mesra, DTU Delhi, and several others, along with some premier institutes of hotel management.

Nayar said, “By connecting students these top institutes with tribal communities and development programmes, we are nurturing a generation of young leaders who will shape India’s educational, social and entrepreneurial landscape. Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters represent the future of youth leadership in India, paving the way for a Viksit Bharat @2047.”

Advertisement

Prof Banerjee said, “IIT Delhi is proud to host the national launch of the Adi Karmayogi Student Chapters. This platform enables students to mentor, innovate and drive meaningful impact in tribal regions.”

Activities will include innovation hackathons, mentorship programmes, village adoption drives, motivational campaigns and internships. Recognition and awards will also be instituted for outstanding contributions.

Programme objectives

  • Promoting tribal entrepreneurship with access to a Rs 50 cr venture capital fund
  • Strengthening education through mentorship, preparing Vision 2030 plans
  • Training youth in frontier technologies such as semiconductor fabrication
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts