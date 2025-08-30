Admission fraud syndicate busted, 2 land in police net

The cyber police station of Dwarka district busted an admission fraud syndicate after arresting two persons.

Advertisement

The accused duped parents of students by posing as consultants for reputed colleges and universities. The police recovered unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.34 crore, six high-end mobile phones and a laptop from their possession.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Kushagra Shrivastava and Chinmaya Sinha (32), both residents of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. They lured parents of students through bulk SMS campaigns, offering admissions under management quota in colleges. Once payments were made, they switched off their phones and vacated their offices.

Advertisement

The case came to light when a Delhi Police Head Constable, Mukesh, filed a complaint after being defrauded. She reported receiving an SMS offering admission for her son in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University through management quota. After visiting an office in Nehru Place and paying Rs 2.3 lakh, the fraudsters stopped responding.

Investigations revealed that at least 31 similar complaints had earlier been registered against the group, most of which were transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

Advertisement

Following technical surveillance, IP tracing and analysis of digital footprints, the police traced the accused to Indirapuram, where they were arrested.

“Both accused are being interrogated for their wider network of fraud and their possible links with similar interstate gangs. The Income Tax Department has been informed regarding the seizure of cash for further necessary action,” police said.