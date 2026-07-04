Adopt zero-tolerance approach towards encroachment: L-G Sandhu

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards encroachment across the Capital, signalling a tougher enforcement strategy backed by technology, field surveillance and stricter action against illegal construction.

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The directions came during a meeting of the DDA’s advisory council, where the city’s urban development priorities and land protection measures were reviewed.

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Chairing the meeting, L-G Sandhu asked the DDA to use technology for real-time monitoring of land parcels and buildings so that any unauthorised occupation or construction can be detected and acted upon without delay.

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The review meeting, attended by MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Sudhanshu Trivedi, chiefs of key agencies, including DMRC, NCRTC, DJB, Power Department, Health Department, representatives of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and senior DDA officials, focused on the broader perspective for sustainable urban development in Delhi.

The DDA informed Sandhu that it has deployed 14 flying squads under its Land Management Department, supported by daily field inspections and a monitoring mechanism to protect its land from fresh encroachments.

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According to the authority, these drives have led to the reclamation of nearly 241.51 acres of government land since April 2025, while another 235.96 acres in development areas had been cleared of illegal constructions.

L-G Sandhu was briefed on the ongoing drone survey of the National Capital Territory being carried out jointly by the DDA, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Survey of India.