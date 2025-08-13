DT
Advocate, 33, dies by suicide in Lajpat Nagar

Advocate, 33, dies by suicide in Lajpat Nagar

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:15 AM Aug 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
A 33-year-old advocate allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a four-storey building in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased, identified as Phagun Kalra, was a resident of the locality.

He was married and reportedly worked as an advocate. Police said a suicide note was recovered from his pocket and preliminary findings suggest he had been battling depression.

According to a senior officer, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Lajpat Nagar police station around 1.20 pm, reporting that a man had fallen from a terrace.

The Station House Officer (SHO) and local police rushed to the spot and found Kalra lying in a pool of blood on the road.

His wife has, prima facie, confirmed that the handwriting in the note was his. The body was sent to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for a post-mortem examination.

A crime team and forensic experts inspected the scene and legal proceedings under relevant sections are under way.

