AFFWA hosts fest for women entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

A ‘Tri-Services’ fest organised by Air Force Families Welfare Association (AFFWA) was inaugurated today by Anupama Chauhan, president of Defence Wives Welfare Association and spouse of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

The fest has stalls showcasing products made by women entrepreneurs from all three Services — Air Force, Army and Navy.

The fest is open to the public till Sunday. Today is AFFWA Day. The AFFWA is headed by Neeta Chaudhari, wife of IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. It undertakes several activities for the welfare of the families of Indian Air Force which ranges from operating schools for specially abled children, play schools and vocational centres for ladies.