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Home / Delhi / After 2 years on run, Srinagar man wanted in narcotics case held

After 2 years on run, Srinagar man wanted in narcotics case held

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:19 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, who had been absconding since 2023 and was declared a proclaimed offender in a narcotics case, has been arrested in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

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The accused was identified as Hakim Mohammad Altaf (58), a resident of Mandar Bagh, Gow Kadal, South Srinagar.

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According to police, Altaf was allegedly part of a narcotics syndicate, nine members of which have already been arrested.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Tripathi said Altaf played a key role in supplying and transporting narcotics from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

“Altaf had rented a flat in Lajpat Nagar. One of his co-accused, Abid, was arrested from the flat, where 12 kg of heroin was recovered,” the DCP said.

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Acting on credible intelligence, police arrested Altaf from Jangpura in south Delhi.

The case dates back to 2021, when the Special Cell received information regarding the delivery of narcotics by Altaf alias Mehrajuddin Darji at Zakir Nagar, Delhi. Darji was subsequently apprehended with 4.5 kg of amphetamine. Investigation revealed a drug-refining facility at Batla House in Okhla, where approximately 35.6 kg of heroin was found.

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